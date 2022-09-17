Eastbourne road closed off due to police incident

According to the AA, Milfoil Drive in the Shinewater area is shut both ways from Heather Close to Orchid Close due to police activity there.

The incident was first reported just after 12.55pm today.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment about today’s incident.

We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.

1. Police at the scene in Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

