Eastbourne road closed off due to police incident
Part of a road in Eastbourne has been closed off due to a police incident today (Saturday, September 17), according to traffic reports.
By Richard Gladstone
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 3:03 pm
According to the AA, Milfoil Drive in the Shinewater area is shut both ways from Heather Close to Orchid Close due to police activity there.
The incident was first reported just after 12.55pm today.
Sussex Police has been approached for a comment about today’s incident.
We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.
