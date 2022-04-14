Eastbourne school bus stolen from locked car park

An Eastbourne school’s minibus has been stolen from a locked car park.

Ratton School in Park Avenue said its minibus was stolen at around 10.45pm on Saturday, April 9.

The school said the minibus is ‘Ratton-branded’ - although it suspects the school logo may have been removed.

Ratton School. Picture from Google Street Maps SUS-201102-160731001

A spokesperson said, “Please keep a lookout for our white minibus, registration number: HG11 KFN, which clearly shows our school logo on the bus.”

The school said it has informed Sussex Police about the incident.

The spokesperson added, “If you happen to hear anything or perhaps see the bus anywhere, or maybe you saw it late on Saturday, please contact the school.”

Ratton School can be contacted via [email protected] or by calling 01323 514310 (ext. 243).

The spokesperson said, “Please help us try and find our minibus.”