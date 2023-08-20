Sussex Police has released a photo of a man they would like to speak with, in connection with the incident at the WHSmith store in Terminus Road.

"The suspect entered the shop around 3.30pm on Saturday (August 19) and took money from the till before leaving and heading north along Terminus Road,” a police spokesperson said.

"Investigating officers believe the man pictured has information that can assist with their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

"They’d also like to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time and saw what happened.”