Eastbourne shoplifter given custodial sentence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police said David McFarlane, 46, of no fixed address, Eastbourne, has been given a 20 week custodial sentence after he pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on the 21 January 2025 to the offences of shoplifting.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “This followed police investigations, CCTV checks, and local officer knowledge earlier this month to identify the male involved, where he was subsequently arrested and charged.
“The offences, which occurred in December of 2024, saw McFarlane commit offences against two businesses in the Beacon Shopping Centre, Eastbourne, one involving the theft of over £400 worth of stock.
“Our commitment to helping to keep shops and business in the town safe from crime continues, as does our determination to bring about justice for stores affected, and we continue to thank and encourage both residents and local businesses to report incidents of shoplifting to us at the time.”