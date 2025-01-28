Eastbourne shoplifter given custodial sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Eastbourne man has been given a custodial sentence after shoplifting from two businesses in a shopping centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said David McFarlane, 46, of no fixed address, Eastbourne, has been given a 20 week custodial sentence after he pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on the 21 January 2025 to the offences of shoplifting.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “This followed police investigations, CCTV checks, and local officer knowledge earlier this month to identify the male involved, where he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offences, which occurred in December of 2024, saw McFarlane commit offences against two businesses in the Beacon Shopping Centre, Eastbourne, one involving the theft of over £400 worth of stock.

Sussex Police said that David McFarlane, a 46 year-old male, of no fixed address, Eastbourne has been given a 20 week custodial sentence after he plead guilty at Brighton Magistrates Court on the 21 January 2025 to the offences of shoplifting. Picture: Sussex Police

“Our commitment to helping to keep shops and business in the town safe from crime continues, as does our determination to bring about justice for stores affected, and we continue to thank and encourage both residents and local businesses to report incidents of shoplifting to us at the time.”