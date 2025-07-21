Eastbourne stabbing: Two people released on bail as investigation continues

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 16:11 BST
Two people have been released on bail after a man was stabbed in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said they were called to a report of a man who had been stabbed in Whitley Road at 10.27am on Sunday, July 20.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man sustained a puncture wound and was taken to hospital. His condition is not life threatening.

"A 46-year-old man, known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and later released on bail.

"A 29-year-old woman was also later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and then released on bail.

"The investigation is continuing.”

Police on the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

1. Eastbourne stabbing: Two people released on bail as investigation continues

Police on the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice