Sussex Police said they were called to a report of a man who had been stabbed in Whitley Road at 10.27am on Sunday, July 20.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man sustained a puncture wound and was taken to hospital. His condition is not life threatening.

"A 46-year-old man, known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and later released on bail.

"A 29-year-old woman was also later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and then released on bail.

"The investigation is continuing.”