A man who stalked a woman while wearing a Spider-Man mask has been sentenced.

Mason Rogers, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne, was found to have secretly spied on his victim both online and at her place of work, ultimately discovering where she lived, Sussex Police said.

Over a period of months, the 22-year-old delivered several packages to the victim’s door, leaving her ‘terrified and disturbed’, according to police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “In February 2024, Rogers delivered a package containing a limited-edition Valentine’s Day figurine to the victim’s door in Hailsham.

Rogers delivered a package to the victim's door while disguised in a Spider-Man mask. Photo: Sussex Police

"Later, in August 2024, he delivered a second package, while wearing a Spider-Man mask, containing a book based on a TV show she enjoyed as a child.

"Inside the book was a card with the ominous message ‘Happy six months and seventeen days since,’ referencing the time that had passed since the first package. A QR code was also printed inside the card that led to a video titled 'My Stalker'.

"In December 2024, a third package was delivered by a man with his face covered. This time, the card read ‘Happy ten months and sixteen days since you found out you have a stalker’.

"Despite Rogers’ attempts to cover his tracks by removing company logos from the backs of the cards and using aliases when placing orders, his actions were traced back to him through a series of detailed police enquiries.

A card sent to the victim. Photo: Sussex Police

"A search of Rogers' room uncovered a wealth of evidence, including a notebook with the victim's name, address, and personal details, along with further gift ideas. Wrapping paper matching that used for the packages was also found.”

Sussex Police confirmed Rogers was arrested on January 8 and charged the following day.

"He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on January 10, where he pleaded guilty to stalking, causing serious alarm and distress,” the police spokesperson added.

"He was then remanded into custody pending his next appearance.

"On January 21, Rogers attended a hearing where a 10-year stalking protection order (SPO) was granted. He was then remanded back into custody.

"On Friday, July 11, he stood in the dock at Brighton Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years.”

In an impact statement read out before the court, the victim said: "When I received the first package to my address in February 2024, I was very confused, I initially thought my friends were playing a joke.

"In the following months, I would have trouble thinking about the package left in February, I had a sense of impending doom.

"In August 2024, I received the second package.

"I checked the front door security camera, and I was horrified to see a tall figure in a mask standing at my front door at 5.30 in the morning.

"All the thoughts I had in the last six months became very real and I was terrified and disturbed. This image still haunts me to this day.

"I took different routes home when walking, I changed the bus stop I would usually go to. Everywhere felt like I was in danger.

"In December, when the third package arrived, I was shocked, horrified and disgusted.

"I was absolutely terrified for my life and the life of my mum.

"This person directly referring to themselves as my stalker solidified my thoughts that someone wanted to scare me, wanted me to feel unsafe and wanted me to know that I was not safe."

The investigator who led the case, Detective Constable Beth Charles, added: "This was a psychologically traumatic experience for the victim, who felt as though every move she made was being watched, fearing she was in danger wherever she went, even when at home.

"I would first like to commend the victim for her bravery in reporting a series of escalating incidents, which ultimately helped put a stop to a man intent on causing fear and gaining control.

"We would also like to thank those who supported our enquiries and provided key information.

"Rogers attempted to evade police detection by using aliases when placing online orders, concealing his face and hands, and removing logos from the cards he delivered—but he was unsuccessful.

"He has now been sentenced, and we hope this brings the victim some closure, allowing her to move forward from a set of events that no one should have to endure."