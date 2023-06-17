Eastbourne teenager arrested on suspicion of assault in Brighton after man is taken to hospital

An 18-year-old from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man was taken to hospital in Brighton, police said.

Officers said emergency services were called to a report of a man unconscious in King’s Road at around 3.40am on Saturday, June 17.

The 30-year-old man from Brighton was taken to hospital where he remains, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses to a possible altercation in King’s Road, near the junction with West Street, shortly before 3.40am.

Sussex Police

“An 18-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody at this time.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information such as mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 196 of 17/06.”