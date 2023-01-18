An 18-year-old woman reported she was assaulted in an alleyway at the weekend.

On Monday (January 16), the woman reported that she had been assaulted in an alleyway off Lushington Lane the previous night (January 15). Police say she suffered injuries to her head and nose in the incident.

According to police, a 19-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person and causing them actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, and being in possession of a controlled class B drug. He has been released on bail until April 16, police say.

Crime investigator Wendy Murray said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault late on Sunday evening or anyone who has any CCTV.

Eastbourne teenager assaulted in alleyway

“We understand a woman who was nearby came over and helped the victim get on a bus home. Two men also came over to help after hearing the disturbance. We are asking them to come forward to help us with our investigation.”

Contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1214 of 15/01.