Eastbourne tennis: Players’ rooms burgled as high-value items are taken

The Telegraph reported that world No.15 Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martinez were the victims to burglaries at the Hydro Hotel in Mount Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We can confirm we received reports of two separate burglaries at the Hydro Hotel in Mount Road, Eastbourne, on Monday, June 20.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A number of high-value items including watches and bags were stolen, along with cash and some personal items.

Sussex Police

“The incidents are being investigated and we have no further information at this time.”

Mr Martinez had a watch stolen from his room, according to the Telegraph.

The Telegraph reported that the tennis player said, "I had a watch stolen from my room yesterday (Monday, June 20) and Schwartzman had some items also stolen from his room.

"I had a bad night [on Monday], that's the truth. I didn't sleep. Today (Tuesday, June 21) was difficult to prepare [for] the match but I just tried to focus on playing.

"When I arrived in the room I realised that my watch wasn't there. I searched throughout the room, it was not there and when I went to reception to communicate to the people, then Diego [Schwartzman] came 15 minutes after, telling the same."

The 25-year-old said he purchased the watch a year-and-a-half ago, according to the Telegraph

The Telegraph reported that Mr Martinez added, “I bought it when I [made] third round at Roland Garros for the first time. It was sentimental, yes, because it was from there. But what can I do?"

Mr Martinez said the hotel didn’t have cameras in the corridors at the time of the theft, according to the Telegraph.

Hydro Hotel general manager Jonathan Owen said, “Due to the ongoing police investigation into the alleged thefts at the hotel, we are unable to make any further comment at this stage.”