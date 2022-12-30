Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne town centre crimes drop as reports decrease for almost all offences

The number of crimes reported from Eastbourne town centre has decreased – with fewer reports for almost all offences.

By Jacob Panons
17 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 2:14pm

On police.uk it says in November, which is the most recent month with available data, 267 crimes were reported in Eastbourne town centre. This is 46 fewer than the 313 reports in October.

The only types of crime that had an increase in reports were robbery, which went up from six to eight, shoplifting, which increased from 21 to 22, and vehicle crimes, which tripled from four to 12 – according to police data.

On the website it shows that proportionately the biggest drop in reports were for burglary, which decreased from 11 to five, ‘other theft’, which halved from 20 to 10, and theft from a person, which went down from four to two.

Sussex Police
Sussex Police said: “Crime naturally fluctuates from month-to-month, but the data is always closely monitored to identify any emerging trends. Work continues in Eastbourne town centre to identify and prevent crime.”

