On the police data website it says there were three reports of robbery from Eastbourne town centre in July and nine in August – the most recent month with available data.

The number of bike theft reports from the area also doubled from five in July to 10 in August, according to the data.

The website says the number of vehicle crime reports also increased from four in July to nine in August, while reports of theft from a person went up from three in July to seven in August.

Overall police received 323 crime reports from the town centre in July and 368 in August, as stated on the data website.

In August there was a decrease in reports of drug offences, criminal damage and arson, and violence and sexual offences.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are working hard to tackle crime in Eastbourne, where the town was busier through the summer holiday period. With this higher footfall, more members of the public are present to see incidents and report it to the police, which we welcome.

"We work alongside partner agencies such as Eastbourne Borough Council, the Youth Services team, British Transport Police and the Eastbourne Business Crime Reduction Partnership in order to identify offenders and reduce crime.

"Through our campaigns such as Operation Safety and Operation Assertion, we have worked to reduce incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour. This engagement work has also included visits to schools, setting up knife arches in the town centre, and completing patrols to sweep for weapons and remove them from our streets.

"There were very few recorded incidents of robbery in Eastbourne in August, and of those, even fewer reported the use of a knife or weapon. Where there is a risk to the public, we respond quickly in order to detain suspects. From the reports of robbery in August, at least two cases have since been reclassified, and in two cases officers have made arrests.

"One suspect remains under investigation, while another was referred to the Youth Justice Service, and we are continuing to investigate the other reports.”

Sussex Police have been contacted to find out what the cases have been reclassified as.

