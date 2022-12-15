The number of robbery reports from Eastbourne town centre has tripled, according to police data.

On police.uk it says Sussex Police received six robbery reports from the area in October, which is the most recent month with available data. This is up from two reports in September.

Bicycle theft reports also increased by 400 per cent from two to 10, according to data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data shows that in October police received 311 reports overall, up from 231 in September. In October there was also an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour, burglary, criminal damage and arson, drug offences, ‘other theft’, possession of weapons, public order offences, vehicle crimes, ‘violence and sexual offences’ and ‘other crimes’. The only offences police received fewer reports of in October compared to September were shoplifting and theft from a person.

Eastbourne town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically, reports of anti-social behaviour jumped from 38 to 52, public order reports went up from 30 to 45 and reports of ‘violence and sexual offences’ increased from 79 to 106, according to data.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are working hard to tackle crime in Eastbourne. This includes working with our partner agencies such as Eastbourne Borough Council, the youth services team, British Transport Police and the Eastbourne Business Crime Reduction Partnership in order to identify offenders and reduce crime. Thankfully, the levels of serious crime in the town remain very low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to encourage the public to report crime and suspicious activity to us on the Sussex Police website or via 101.”

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad