Eastbourne woman arrested following ‘string of shoplifting offences’

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 14:53 BST
A 31 year-old woman from Eastbourne has been sentenced at Court this week following a ‘string of shoplifting offences’.

Police said that Jodie Dawkins, of The Goffs, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of theft and shoplifting at Brighton Remand Court on March 18.

She was sentenced to 41 weeks in prison, and also issued a three year CBO (criminal behaviour order) detailing a number of restrictions including not to enter certain shops within the town, police added. Chief Inspector Nicklin said: “This is a great outcome for the businesses Dawkins targeted.

“Prolific offenders cause the most harm to businesses, and we understand the financial and personal impact of shoplifting on business owners, employees and the wider community.

Police said that Jodie Dawkins, of The Goffs, Eastbourne pleaded guilty to twelve counts of theft and shopliftings at Brighton Remand Court on March 18.

“We are resolute in our efforts to effectively tackle business crime in the area, and we will continue to ensure that offenders are held accountable.

"Communities and businesses are encouraged to continue reporting offences to Police at the time online or via 101, and by calling 999 in an emergency.”

