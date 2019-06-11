Eastbourne woman narrowly avoids prison after attacking NHS nurses

Chloe Vernon, 29, of St Phillips Place, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to four charges of assaulting NHS nurses and staff according to a court document.

The offences took place at Hastings on January 6. Vernon was in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of threatening behaviour. She was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

The court also made a community order with an 18 week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am.

See also: Eastbourne man made dozens of upskirt images of young girls

See also: Man jailed after Eastbourne assault and racially abusing railway staff