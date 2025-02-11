Eastbourne woman who ‘committed a string of shoplifting offences’ jailed

A woman who committed ‘a string of shoplifting offences’ across businesses and shops in Eastbourne has been jailed.

Sussex Police said that Sophie Henderson, 37, of no fixed address, Eastbourne, ‘committed a string of shoplifting offences’ between December 2024 and January 2025, and was ‘responsible for stealing hundreds of pounds worth of stock from local supermarkets and shops.’

A spokesperson for the force said: “Following the swift actions of local officers in conducting their enquiries, including witness statements and CCTV checks; officers from Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team quickly identified and located Henderson and she was remanded within two days.

"On February 6 Henderson appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court, where she pled guilty to eight counts of shoplifting, she was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison.

"Our commitment to helping to keep shops and business in the town safe from crime continues, as does our determination to bring about justice for the stores affected.

"We encourage both residents and local businesses to report incidents of shoplifting to us.”