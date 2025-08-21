Eight arrests made after police seize suspected class A drugs and cash from Crawley address

Police made eight arrests after executing a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Crawley.

Officers received information about drug dealing and drug use at the address in High Street.

On Sunday, August 10, officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit entered the property at 7.30am.

Inside, eight persons were found, only one of whom had a link to the address.

Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit attended the property and suspected class A drugs were seized.

Sussex Police said a quantity of suspected class A drugs, believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, were seized, along with cash.

All eight suspects were initially arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Inspector Adam McCaig from Crawley Neighbourhood Policing Team: “We have received information about drug supply at this address.

“So officers from our Tactical Enforcement Unit have carried out a rapid response warrant to shut down the drugs operation at the address.

“We are determined to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which we know cause so much harm in our communities.

“We continue to encourage the public to report any information to us about drug dealing and use and anti-social behaviour in Crawley.”

Sussex Police can confirm that four suspects initially arrested have since been released and face no further action.

The force can also confirm that four suspects remain under investigation, including a 28-year-old man from Maidenbower, a 56-year-old woman from the West Green area of Crawley, and two 23-year-old men from Crawley, who were all arrested on suspicious of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

They have been bailed, pending further enquiries.