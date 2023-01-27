Eighteen-year-old student from Crawley jailed after being caught in possession of £9,000 worth of drugs

Police were on patrol in Haslett Avenue, Crawley, on November 8, 2022 when they spotted three men acting suspiciously.
As they approached them, one of the men immediately ran off, Sussex Police added. Police said officers gave chase and the suspect discarded a number of packages as he meandered his way through a number of alleyways.
He was eventually detained and a search revealed he was in possession of two mobile phones, one of which rang persistently, Sussex Police added.
Police retraced their steps and discovered approximately 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs in the alleyways.
Sussex Police said the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Henry Orsini, a student, of Creasys Drive, Crawley.
He was arrested and a search of his home address revealed large quantities of suspected drugs packaged in bags, wraps and blocks, police added.
Police said the substances were tested and confirmed to be crack cocaine and heroin, and a drug expert calculated the overall value of the seized drugs to be in excess of £9,000.
Orsini was charged with being concerned in the supply of diamorphine and crack cocaine, which he pleaded guilty to, Sussex Police added.
At Lewes Crown Court on January 13, he was sentenced to a total of 21 months’ detention in a young offender institution, police reported.
Sussex Police said the court directed further offences of possession of diamorphine and crack cocaine with intent to supply to remain on file.
Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Debbie Ricks, said: “It is clear from our investigation that Orsini was heavily involved in the supply of Class A drugs in the Crawley area, and it is concerning that someone of such a young age had such a significant role to play in this criminality.
“Illegal drugs cause tremendous harm to our communities, and it is thanks to our officers’ instincts that a large quantity of substances have been seized and destroyed, and a key player in the supply of these substances locked up.
“I hope this sentence will make people – particularly young people – realise that being involved in the supply of drugs is a serious offence which carries with it a significant risk of harm and a very real prospect of prosecution.”