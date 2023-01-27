Eighteen-year-old student from Crawley jailed after being caught in possession of £9,000 worth of drugs

A Crawley teenager caught in possession of £9,000 worth of drugs has been jailed, Sussex Police has reported.

Police were on patrol in Haslett Avenue, Crawley, on November 8, 2022 when they spotted three men acting suspiciously.

As they approached them, one of the men immediately ran off, Sussex Police added. Police said officers gave chase and the suspect discarded a number of packages as he meandered his way through a number of alleyways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was eventually detained and a search revealed he was in possession of two mobile phones, one of which rang persistently, Sussex Police added.

Eighteen-year-old Henry Orsini, a student, of Creasys Drive, Crawley, has been jailed after being caught in possession of £9,000 worth of drugs. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police retraced their steps and discovered approximately 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs in the alleyways.

Sussex Police said the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Henry Orsini, a student, of Creasys Drive, Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested and a search of his home address revealed large quantities of suspected drugs packaged in bags, wraps and blocks, police added.

Police said the substances were tested and confirmed to be crack cocaine and heroin, and a drug expert calculated the overall value of the seized drugs to be in excess of £9,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orsini was charged with being concerned in the supply of diamorphine and crack cocaine, which he pleaded guilty to, Sussex Police added.

At Lewes Crown Court on January 13, he was sentenced to a total of 21 months’ detention in a young offender institution, police reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the court directed further offences of possession of diamorphine and crack cocaine with intent to supply to remain on file.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Debbie Ricks, said: “It is clear from our investigation that Orsini was heavily involved in the supply of Class A drugs in the Crawley area, and it is concerning that someone of such a young age had such a significant role to play in this criminality.

“Illegal drugs cause tremendous harm to our communities, and it is thanks to our officers’ instincts that a large quantity of substances have been seized and destroyed, and a key player in the supply of these substances locked up.