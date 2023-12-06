A 78-year-old man received treatment in hospital after an assault in Worthing, police have said.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘continuing to investigate’ an assault on an elderly man, which happened around 3.40pm on Monday, October 9.

"The 78-year-old victim was crossing Upper High Street at the junction with High Street, near the New Amsterdam pub, when he was hit to the head causing him to fall over,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was helped home by members of the public, but later attended hospital for treatment to a serious shoulder injury.

"Investigating officers have been conducting numerous enquiries since that time, including house-to-house visits and CCTV trawls, and believe the area was busy with people who may have seen what happened.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have any other relevant information, to get in touch.

“They would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant doorbell or dash cam footage from the area at the relevant time,” a spokesperson added.