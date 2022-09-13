Elderly man attacked in Bognor

The man was walking back to his car with a friend on London Road at about 3pm on Saturday, August 20, when they were approached by another man near the junction of Glamis Street.

Police said it is then alleged that the victim was punched to the face without provocation, causing him to fall to the ground and suffer facial injuries.

The suspect is then said to continue walking in the direction of the town centre. He is described as having a shaven head and was wearing no top and black shorts, police added.

Police are appealing for information

Anyone with any information in relation to the assault can report it online, or by calling Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 776 of 20/08.