Electric bike stolen from East Sussex café – Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from an East Sussex café.
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Dec 2023, 19:12 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 19:14 GMT
Police said the bike was taken from outside of the Hove Lagoon Café between 11am and 11.15am on November 6.

Sussex Police would like to speak with the men seen in the picture as they may be able to assist their enquiries.

If you have any information which could aid identification, you can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 467 of 06/11.

Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from Hove Lagoon. Pictures courtesy of Sussex PolicePolice are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from Hove Lagoon. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police would like to speak with the men seen in these pictures as they may be able to assist their enquiries.Sussex Police would like to speak with the men seen in these pictures as they may be able to assist their enquiries.
