Electric bike stolen from East Sussex café – Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Police said the bike was taken from outside of the Hove Lagoon Café between 11am and 11.15am on November 6.
Sussex Police would like to speak with the men seen in the picture as they may be able to assist their enquiries.
If you have any information which could aid identification, you can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 467 of 06/11.
