Sussex Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from an East Sussex café.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the bike was taken from outside of the Hove Lagoon Café between 11am and 11.15am on November 6.

Sussex Police would like to speak with the men seen in the picture as they may be able to assist their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have any information which could aid identification, you can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 467 of 06/11.

Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from Hove Lagoon. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Sussex Police would like to speak with the men seen in these pictures as they may be able to assist their enquiries.