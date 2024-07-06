Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services attended a car fire in Worthing earlier today, a spokesperson has confirmed.

One fire crew from Worthing was sent to the incident, on Offington Lane, at 2.22pm today (July 06), where officers found a car fire well underway.

They extinguished the flames using hose reels, while wearing breathing apparatus for safely, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said. No casualties were reported and further investigation revealed the fire was an accidental ignition.