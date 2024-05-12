Emergency services called after van crashes into wall of East Sussex pub

By Connor Gormley
Published 12th May 2024, 10:56 BST
Emergency services were called to a village outside Lewes last night, after a van crashed into the wall of a local pub.

The van crashed into the wall of The Blacksmiths Arms, in Offham, at about 11.15pm last night, causing considerable damage, according to one witness. Photos sent to Sussex World show emergency services at the scene, as as well as the extensive damage done to both the van and the pub’s front porch.

According to its website, The Blacksmiths Arms dates back to the 18th century and offers guests ‘spacious 4 star bed and breakfast accommodation’, as well as a restaurant serving a variety of both English and Caribbean dishes.

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.

