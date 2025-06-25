Emergency services respond to ‘serious collision’ in Shermanbury

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Jun 2025, 17:12 BST
Emergency services have responded to a ‘serious collision’ in Shermanbury, involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

Sussex Police were called to an incident in Brighton Road at around 12.30pm this afternoon (June 25).

The force are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services have responded to a serious collision in Shermanbury, involving a motorcycle and lorry.

“The collision happened in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, on Wednesday (25 June), just before 12.30pm.

“Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting Operations Shipment.”

Emergency services have responded to a ‘serious collision’ in Shermanbury, involving a motorcycle and a lorry

1. Emergency services respond to ‘serious collision’ in Shermanbury

Emergency services have responded to a ‘serious collision’ in Shermanbury, involving a motorcycle and a lorry Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Sussex Police were called to an incident in Brighton Road at around 12.30pm this afternoon (June 25)

2. Emergency services respond to ‘serious collision’ in Shermanbury

Sussex Police were called to an incident in Brighton Road at around 12.30pm this afternoon (June 25) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice