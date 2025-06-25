Emergency services respond to ‘serious collision’ in Shermanbury

Sussex Police were called to an incident in Brighton Road at around 12.30pm this afternoon (June 25).
The force are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services have responded to a serious collision in Shermanbury, involving a motorcycle and lorry.
“The collision happened in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, on Wednesday (25 June), just before 12.30pm.
“Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting Operations Shipment.”