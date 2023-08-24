BREAKING
A detective chief inspector who resigned earlier this year will appear in court next month after being charged with misconduct in a public office.
By Joe Stack
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST
Sussex Police
Sussex Police

Forty-six-year-old David Rolls will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 14, charged with misconduct in a public office, police have said.

The charge related to Rolls’ time as a Sussex Police officer when he is alleged to have abused his position of trust and responsibility to a woman known to him between January 1 2016 and March 1 2018 whilst he was a serving officer on the West Sussex division.Rolls, known as Will, resigned from his position as a Detective Chief Inspector in March this year.The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.