The charge related to Rolls’ time as a Sussex Police officer when he is alleged to have abused his position of trust and responsibility to a woman known to him between January 1 2016 and March 1 2018 whilst he was a serving officer on the West Sussex division.Rolls, known as Will, resigned from his position as a Detective Chief Inspector in March this year.The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.