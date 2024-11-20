Sussex Police said they are investigating an exposure incident in Uckfield.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as 5’10”, in his 40s, dark brown/black hair and long scruffy stubble. It is believed he was wearing blue basketball shorts which sat below his knee, and a dark t-shirt with a big, white image on the front. He also had crutches. A 62-year-old local man was arrested In connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation. Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 628 of 27/10.”