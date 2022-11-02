A report was received stating that a group were causing damage to the play centre and council building at Mill Pond Park, in Collins Road, at about 6pm on Saturday, October 29, police said.

Sussex Police said the alarm was triggered, and officers arrived at the scene to find the building had been damaged and entry had been gained.

This included damage to the outside windows, and damage to items inside including appliances and computer equipment, police added.

A play centre and council building in Crawley has suffered extensive damage following a burglary, Sussex Police has reported

Sussex Police said the suspects also connected a hose into the building from an exterior tap and left it running, causing further damage.

Police said enquiries are continuing to confirm what, if anything, was taken and officers are eager to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.