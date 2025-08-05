'Extensive' police patrols carried out in Hastings
Hastings Police said officers maintain a ‘visible and regular presence’ across the East Sussex town.
The force carried out ‘extensive foot patrols’ over the weekend, throughout the town centre.
"Recently, we engaged with residents and businesses along Bohemia Road and in Silverhill, with a visible presence in Alexandra Park, and continued through the town to Cornwallis Gardens and the surrounding areas,” a social media post added.
"While no specific concerns were raised during these patrols, we were pleased to speak with many members of the public and hear their thoughts. These conversations are invaluable in helping us stay connected and responsive.
“Keeping our communities safe is a shared responsibility, and we remain committed to ongoing patrols across all neighbourhoods to ensure residents feel safe and supported.
"If you see anything concerning or simply want to speak with an officer, please don’t hesitate to approach us, we’re here to help.”
Hastings Police said connecting with the public is ‘at the heart of neighbourhood policing’, adding: “It allows us to listen, understand, and respond to the issues that matter most in our communities.”
Officers conduct regular patrols in the town centre every weekend evening and into the early hours.
Hastings Police explained: “These patrols are part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining public safety, deterring anti-social behaviour, and providing a visible presence to reassure the community.”