The Court of Appeal has increased the sentence of a dangerous sexual predator from Sussex after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The Court heard that Ian Elliott, 71, of North Heath near Pulborough, was a well-known member of the community. He was chairman of the local sports association and was involved in local social clubs.

But after his arrest in September 2022, it was uncovered that Elliott had raped and sexually assaulted multiple young men – who were as young as 16 – in West Sussex over two decades.

In November 2022, Elliott was charged with 92 separate offences, including 13 rapes, three attempted rapes, 13 sexual assaults, and 20 counts of voyeurism.

Ian Elliott, 71, of North Heath near Pulborough, has had his prison sentence extended. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The Solicitor General, Robert Courts KC MP, said: “Ian Elliot is an extremely dangerous predator, abusing his position of trust to commit some of the most horrific rape and sexual offences against young men.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathises to his victims and their families as they come to terms with this.

The Court of Appeal agreed his sentence was unduly lenient and said his sentence increase should serve as a stark warning that sexual offenders will always be punished to the full extent of the law.

At Lewes Crown Court on November 2, 2023, Elliot was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment with an extended sentence of five years for 11 counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, 17 counts of voyeurism, eight counts of sexual assault, four counts of possession of Class A, B, and C drugs, one count of causing actual bodily harm, and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

On Thursday (May 16), Elliott’s sentence was increased to an extended determinate sentence of 32 years, comprising 27 years imprisonment and a five-year licence period after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Sussex Police Detective Constable Victoria Ashworth Kirkby said: “Ian Elliott’s victims have shown remarkable strength to support these prolonged proceedings, while we sought to secure the justice they deserve.

“They must live with the impact of Elliott’s crimes for the rest of their lives. It is right that Elliott will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“I would like to thank each of them for their perseverance, and I hope this result provides them with at least some sense of closure.

“We believe Elliott may have more victims. If you believe you or someone you know may be a victim, please report to us online or via 101, quoting Operation Ridge.

“You can also report offences to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Sussex Police Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “Elliott has shown no remorse throughout this process, trying instead to pass blame onto his victims and evade justice for his crimes.

“He was a monster hiding in plain sight, devastating the lives of his victims and their families, while betraying the trust of an entire community.

“I will once again take this opportunity to pay tribute to the bravery of Elliott’s victims who came forward and supported the investigation.

“No prison sentence can make up for the harm he has caused. But the extension of his prison sentence shows we will do all we can to get victims the justice they deserve.