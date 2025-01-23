Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video footage, showing the moment a speeding driver from Littlehampton caused the death of another road user, has been released by police.

Lorry driver Michal Kaminski – from Salisbury, Wiltshire – died after an incident on the M27 on February 21 last year, which resulted in ‘widespread disruption’ for two days across Hampshire.

Ross Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, has been handed a sentence of nine years and nine months – and disqualified from driving for a period after release.

Video footage of the incident – which is ‘extremely shocking to view’ – has now been released by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Video footage of the incident – which is ‘extremely shocking to view’ – has been released by the police. (Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary)

Phil Hanham QPM, lead investigating officer for this case, said: "Michal was innocently going about his daily work when his life was cruelly cut short that day by the selfish actions of another driver.

"The dash cam footage of Neiland speeding, despite the heavy rain, is extremely shocking to view. He clearly had absolutely no regard for the safety of himself, his passengers and other road users.

"I would like to pay tribute to the family and friends of Michal who have remained so dignified throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"These scenes are incredibly difficult and upsetting for the members of the emergency services that are called to them while doing their jobs. The motorists who were nearby when the collision happened were extremely patient and understanding and I want to thank the public for their support during the two days it took to get the carriageway back open.

Ross Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, has been handed a sentence of nine years and nine months – and disqualified from driving for a period after release. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

"I would also like to thank all the staff from all the emergency services and partners who worked so closely to bring this complex investigation to a close. In particular I must thank DC Ian Stevens and PC Rob Giles for their excellent investigation and case presentation, which left Neiland with no other option than to plead guilty to all offences.

"This case highlights that driving dangerously on our roads has terrible consequences that may lead to someone's death, and you being sent to prison for many years."