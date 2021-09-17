Sussex Police is warning people to be vigilant after a 'number of scams' involving items being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

A 'spate of crimes' have been reported across the county, in recent months, in which the buyer, known as Peter Shyne, arrives at people’s houses after agreeing to purchase an item they advertised for sale.

"Once they agree on a price, Shyne shows a payment being made using a banking app on his phone, followed by confirmation the transaction has gone through," a police spokesperson said.

Sussex Police is warning people to be vigilant after a 'number of scams' involving items being sold on Facebook Marketplace. Photo: Getty Images

"When the money does not arrive in the buyer’s account immediately, he explains it sometimes takes a while and then leaves with the item. The seller later realises it was a fake account."

So far, scams have been reported involving an Apple Watch, a Nikon camera and accessories worth £1800, among other items, police said.

Officers investigating the incident have warned people to be alert.

PC Clare Horner-Locko said: “We have had at least eight of these reported to us in West Sussex, with another in East Sussex.

“The concern is there are more victims out there. We’d like to hear from anyone who has been affected by an incident like this, so we can gather as much information as possible and stop this scam from carrying on.”

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10 to 6ft tall, of heavy build and with a strong Irish accent. He is usually wearing a baseball cap and a facemask.