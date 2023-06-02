Fake taxi driver from Pevensey convicted of sexual offences against women

A Pevensey man who posed as a taxi driver and attempted to rape and sexually assault two women has been convicted at court, Sussex Police have said.

Sussex Police said Graham Head, of Coast Road in Pevensey, was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration

Police said they were investigating the attempted rape of a woman in Brighton in August 2022 when in November that year they received a separate report of a woman having been sexually assaulted in a vehicle, which she believed to be a taxi. Investigators realised both incidents were connected, police said.

Police said the first incident was reported by a woman in August 2022 after she was dragged into bushes in Hove Park by a man who attempted to rape her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched. CCTV footage from that investigation showed the victim approaching a silver Mercedes estate, which was then tracked through city centre CCTV and doorbell footage driving slowly along the road near Hove Park.”

Police said that in November another woman reported waking up in a vehicle, which she had believed to be a taxi, to find a man sexually assaulting her.

The Sussex Police spokesperson said: “She managed to escape, called police at around 3.10am and was able to remember three digits of the car’s registration plate. Within minutes, officers located the vehicle – a silver Mercedes estate – and stopped it in Preston Circus following a short pursuit. It was being driven by 66-year-old Graham Head, a short man wearing a face mask. Inside the vehicle, police located latex gloves, condoms, Viagra tablets and a balaclava.”

Police added that a mobile phone belonging to the victim was also discovered discarded by the roadside. Police said that Head, of Coast Road in Pevensey, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, attempted rape and failing to stop a vehicle when asked to do so.

Police continued: “Investigators linked his vehicle to the August attack and the next day he was further arrested for those offences. He was subsequently charged with kidnap, attempted rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault and remanded in custody.

“At Hove Crown Court on Friday (2 June), Head was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration. He has been remanded in custody pending sentence.”

Detective Constable Elliott Lander from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “Graham Head is a predatory offender who gained the trust of these victims by posing as a taxi driver, only to take advantage of vulnerable women in the most abhorrent ways. The items found in his car show the callous, pre-meditated nature of his crimes as he moved through Brighton and Hove looking for potential victims.

“Thanks to the quick-thinking and bravery of these two women, we were quickly able to connect Head to both incidents and bring him to justice. I would like to thank them both for their support during this investigation.”

