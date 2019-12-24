Family of missing firefighter last seen in Lewes 'thinking the worst' in emotional appeal

The partner of a firefighter missing after a Christmas party in Lewes has delivered an emotional appeal for information.

Anthony Knott, 33, from Orpington in Kent, was last seen at The Lamb pub in Fisher Street at around 7.30pm on Friday (December 20) after joining fellow London firefighters for a Christmas get-together, said police.

Anthony Knott, from Orpington in Kent, was last seen in Lewes on Friday, December 20

Anthony's partner, Lucy, has joined the search and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“This is out of character," she said.

"He’s a family man. He loves his job; he loves his friends; he loves his kids - and it’s Christmas. This isn't something he would intentionally do. He wouldn’t want to stay away. That’s why we are extra worried because it’s just not like him and we are thinking the worst because he wouldn’t do this to us.”

The River Ouse was searched yesterday (December 23) as the search for Anthony intensified.

Superintendent Katy Woolford, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have made extensive enquiries in the Lewes area with pubs, shops, takeaways, taxi and bus services and have analysed CCTV footage but to date have not been able to locate where Anthony is.

"His family and friends are becoming increasingly worried about where he is, so if anybody has any information or saw Anthony in the Lewes area after 7.30 pm on Friday night, please contact us.

"Anthony is described as white, approximately 6', of medium build and with medium-brown short gelled hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeve top, a dark denim suit-style jacket, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

"Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstable. If he is found ill or injured, or thought to be in danger, please dial 999 immediately."