Family run business in Hastings Old Town broken into

The Wardrobe in the Old Town was broken into

A clothes shop in the High Street was forced to close this weeks after thieves smashed their way into it

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wardrobe Clothes Agency was broken into at around 3.30am on Tuesday July 22. Items were stolen and the door was completely smashed.

The family believe it was a targeted burglary and say the shop has never been burgled in 21 years of trading. They are appealing for any information on the break-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice in the window this week, explaining the reason for the closure, said: “We are devastated that our little happy place shop has been subjected to such a horrible event.”

The Wardrobe is a small, independent clothes shop, specialising in vintage items.