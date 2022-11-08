Fatal collision at Woodmancote: Henfield woman, 71, pronounced dead at the scene

Police said the collision involving a lorry and a car happened at about 4pm on Sunday, November 6, in Brighton Road, the A281.

A 71-year-old woman from Henfield was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed, Sussex Police has reported.

Police are investigating the collision, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.

A 71-year-old woman from Henfield was pronounced dead at the scene following a fatal collision at Woodmancote, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

