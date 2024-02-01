Fatal collision in Hailsham: man pleads not guilty to murder after death of 24-year-old
Sussex Police said in November 2023 that they had charged Kyle Dumble, 26, of no fixed address, with murder after the fatal collision in Diplocks Walk on Saturday, November 18.
Police said emergency services had been called at around 11pm to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Jack Field from Hailsham was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. A second man suffered minor injuries.”
Police said Dumble was charged with murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and disqualified driving.
Sussex Police confirmed this week that Dumble has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted GBH with intent. Police confirmed he will stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on May 28 and that he pleaded guilty to disqualified driving at a pre-trial hearing on Thursday, January 25.