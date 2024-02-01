Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said in November 2023 that they had charged Kyle Dumble, 26, of no fixed address, with murder after the fatal collision in Diplocks Walk on Saturday, November 18.

Police said emergency services had been called at around 11pm to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Jack Field from Hailsham was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. A second man suffered minor injuries.”

Police said Dumble was charged with murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and disqualified driving.