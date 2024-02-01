BREAKING

Fatal collision in Hailsham: man pleads not guilty to murder after death of 24-year-old

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder following the death of a 24-year-old man in a collision in Hailsham last year.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:33 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 09:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said in November 2023 that they had charged Kyle Dumble, 26, of no fixed address, with murder after the fatal collision in Diplocks Walk on Saturday, November 18.

Police said emergency services had been called at around 11pm to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Jack Field from Hailsham was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. A second man suffered minor injuries.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police said 24-year-old Jack Field died in a collision in Diplocks Walk, Hailsham, on Saturday, November 18, 2023Sussex Police said 24-year-old Jack Field died in a collision in Diplocks Walk, Hailsham, on Saturday, November 18, 2023
Sussex Police said 24-year-old Jack Field died in a collision in Diplocks Walk, Hailsham, on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Police said Dumble was charged with murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and disqualified driving.

Sussex Police confirmed this week that Dumble has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted GBH with intent. Police confirmed he will stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on May 28 and that he pleaded guilty to disqualified driving at a pre-trial hearing on Thursday, January 25.