Police say they are are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Chichester.placeholder image
A statement from Sussex Police read: “Emergency services were called to South Bank, Chichester, at about 9.40pm on Friday, November 1.

"The incident involved a red Toyota which had left the carriageway.

“Tragically, the driver, a 91-year-old woman from Southampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Her next of kin have been informed.

“Officers are investigating, and have appealed to anyone with relevant dashcam footage, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area to come forward.”

Sussex Police added that information can be reported to them online or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Wigston.

