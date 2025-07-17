Fatal crash on A22 in East Sussex: police appeal after collision involving car and HGV

Sussex Police have announced they are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving two vehicles.

Police said the incident happened on the A22, Nutley, at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, July 15.

They said the crash involved a Ford Focus and a Renault Trucks heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Ford Focus, a 21-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. One of the two passengers, a 22-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and the other, a 24-year-old man, was also injured. They were taken to hospital.

“Officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of the collision and are investigating the involvement of a third vehicle prior to the collision.

“Two women both aged 21 connected to the third vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. One woman has since been released without further action while the other has been released on bail.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, who has relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage or who saw the blue Ford Focus or a red Vauxhall Corsa in the area prior to the collision is asked to come forward.”

People can email information to [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Sprigett.