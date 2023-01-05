Father and son who used weapons to violently assault woman in Crawley jailed for causing grievous bodily harm

A father and son who used weapons to violently assault a woman in Crawley have been convicted and jailed for causing grievous bodily harm, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said Richard Chapman Senior and Richard Chapman Junior were involved in an altercation with a man at a petrol station in Balcombe Road in the town and then pursued a vehicle back to an address in the Three Bridges area.

There, accompanied by a third unidentified man, they assaulted a woman outside her property with weapons including an axe, Sussex Police added.

Police said Chapman Senior was arrested within days, and was convicted in June 2022, but Chapman Junior was at large until he was arrested by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit.

Father and son Richard Chapman Senior (left) and Richard Chapman Junior have been convicted and jailed following a violent assault on a woman in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Both men were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in public, and have now both been jailed, Sussex Police added.

DC Jenny Balmont, from Crawley CID, said the incident happened at about 10.30am on July 2, 2021.

She said: “This was a highly distressing incident carried out by a group of three hooded men carrying weapons.

“The victim was left with injuries and in fear of her life.

“So we are pleased that the main two men responsible, Richard Chapman Senior and Richard Chapman Junior, have both been brought to justice.

“It demonstrates our determination and teamwork to catch dangerous offenders and take them off the streets to prevent them causing further harm.”

Police said Chapman Senior, 58, unemployed, of Carey’s Wood, Smallfield, Surrey, was arrested on July 5, 2021, and was then remanded in custody.

He admitted the charges, and was imprisoned for eight years after appearing at Lewes Crown Court on June 29, 2022, Sussex Police added.

Police said the court also imposed an extended sentence, which means Chapman Senior will also have to serve an additional four years on licence after his release from prison.

He must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for release on parole, Sussex Police added.

Police said Chapman Junior, 31, unemployed, also of Carey’s Wood, was at large until the SEU made the arrest on August 23 last year.

He also admitted the charges, and was imprisoned for four and a half years when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 12, 2022, Sussex Police added.

