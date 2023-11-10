Four men who violently attacked a teenager after he refused to continue working at their Indian takeaway in Hastings without pay have been sentenced in court, police said today (Friday, November 10).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim, aged 18 at the time, was recruited at the Balti Hut in Queens Road after he entered the UK as an unaccompanied asylum-seeker from Sudan, police said.

Sussex Police said due to the poor working conditions and lack of pay, he threatened to leave and report his employers to the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “In response to this, he was subjected to an unprovoked and prolonged attack which resulted in a fractured forearm, along with multiple cuts and bruises.

From left to right, Mominur Rahman, Ridwanur Rahman and Shahnur Rahman. Picture: Sussex Police

“The victim had been chased from the takeaway through the town centre towards Hastings railway station by Mominur Rahman, who repeatedly hit him with a metal bar.

“Once at the railway station, he was further assaulted by both Mominur Rahman and his brother Shahnur Rahman. Together, they repeatedly hit, kicked, and stamped on the victim, including on his head, while he lay defenceless on the floor.”

Police added that a short time later, a third brother Ridwanur Rahman arrived and punched the victim to the head while being held down by Shahnur Rahman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers’ father Siddiqur Rahman then travelled to join them at the station and he also repeatedly stamped on the teenager’s head, police said.

The attack only stopped after railway staff intervened and took the man to safety, before he was transported to hospital.

All four suspects, who all live in Horntye Road, St Leonards, were subsequently arrested and charged.

Police said the case went to trial at Lewes Crown Court and all four were found guilty, and sentenced on Wednesday (November 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mominur Rahman, 23, was sentenced to a total of 53 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Ridwanur Rahman, 29, was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Shahnur Rahman, 31, was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Siddiqur Rahman, 57, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment (suspended for 18 months) for affray. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Emma Arthur Devennie, said: “This was a long and complex investigation which involved piecing together numerous CCTV clips and witness statements.

“Our support workers and translators worked closely with the victim to ensure we had the evidence available to secure a conviction against these four violent offenders – and justice for him.