Father and sons attacked teen asylum seeker for refusing to work unpaid at East Sussex Indian takeaway
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victim, aged 18 at the time, was recruited at the Balti Hut in Queens Road after he entered the UK as an unaccompanied asylum-seeker from Sudan, police said.
Sussex Police said due to the poor working conditions and lack of pay, he threatened to leave and report his employers to the Government.
A police spokesperson said: “In response to this, he was subjected to an unprovoked and prolonged attack which resulted in a fractured forearm, along with multiple cuts and bruises.
“The victim had been chased from the takeaway through the town centre towards Hastings railway station by Mominur Rahman, who repeatedly hit him with a metal bar.
“Once at the railway station, he was further assaulted by both Mominur Rahman and his brother Shahnur Rahman. Together, they repeatedly hit, kicked, and stamped on the victim, including on his head, while he lay defenceless on the floor.”
Police added that a short time later, a third brother Ridwanur Rahman arrived and punched the victim to the head while being held down by Shahnur Rahman.
The brothers’ father Siddiqur Rahman then travelled to join them at the station and he also repeatedly stamped on the teenager’s head, police said.
The attack only stopped after railway staff intervened and took the man to safety, before he was transported to hospital.
All four suspects, who all live in Horntye Road, St Leonards, were subsequently arrested and charged.
Police said the case went to trial at Lewes Crown Court and all four were found guilty, and sentenced on Wednesday (November 8).
Mominur Rahman, 23, was sentenced to a total of 53 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
Ridwanur Rahman, 29, was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
Shahnur Rahman, 31, was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
Siddiqur Rahman, 57, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment (suspended for 18 months) for affray. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Emma Arthur Devennie, said: “This was a long and complex investigation which involved piecing together numerous CCTV clips and witness statements.
“Our support workers and translators worked closely with the victim to ensure we had the evidence available to secure a conviction against these four violent offenders – and justice for him.
“Throughout the trial, the defendants expressed no remorse for their victim and denied all the offences put to them. This is reflected by the significant sentences and costs imposed by the courts.”