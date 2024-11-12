The father of a boy who was stabbed to death at a party in Sussex is supporting a police knife crime campaign.

A national knife crime awareness week will see ‘targeted activity and patrols in Sussex’, the police have said.

"Operation Sceptre is a nationwide campaign, with Sussex Police officers supporting efforts to take knives off our streets and keep our communities safe,” a police spokesperson explained.

"The campaign in Sussex is being supported by Martin Cosser, father of Charlie Cosser, who was fatally stabbed at a party near Horsham in July 2023.

“The murder of Charlie and the ongoing impact is a poignant reminder of the devastating ripple effects of knife crime not just on the victim, but for families and communities.”

Chief Inspector Jim Loader is Sussex Police’s force lead for serious violence and knife crime.

He said: “Today marks the start of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives and to showcase our ongoing work with partners to keep people safe.

“Sussex is a safe place, with knife crime related incidents well below the national average by area. But we know that one knife being carried on the street is one too many, and it can result in lives being devastated.

“We will have further engagement and enforcement activities taking place across Sussex. We are committed to reducing the number of weapons on the streets, and Sceptre highlights the year-round efforts to reduce the number of people carrying knives, as well as the interventions in place to steer people away from this lifestyle.”

In the previous campaign in May, more than 550 weapons were removed from the streets in Sussex, police said.

The spokesperson said: “Officers visited schools, colleges and universities to speak with young people, as well as further engagement work in the community. Police also visited retailers to ensure the Challenge 25 scheme was in force.

“In September, the law changed on the possession and carrying of zombie-style knives and machetes. The new law has come into effect which makes it illegal to possess these items in a private place as well as the sale, manufacture, and transport of these dangerous weapons, marking a major step forward in making our communities safer.”