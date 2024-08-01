Faygate: Sussex Police investigating high-value burglary at commercial site
Police are investigating a high-value burglary which happened at Kilnwood Vale, in Faygate, sometime between 1am and 7am on July 18.
A number of commercial units were broken into, and items including tools, televisions and gardening equipment were stolen, the force said.
Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is urged to come forward – particularly anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas of Brewers Way, Lotts Drove, Holmbush Drive and Arun Valley Way.
You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240138072.
