Sussex Police are investigating a burglary at a commercial site in Faygate.

Police are investigating a high-value burglary which happened at Kilnwood Vale, in Faygate, sometime between 1am and 7am on July 18.

A number of commercial units were broken into, and items including tools, televisions and gardening equipment were stolen, the force said.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is urged to come forward – particularly anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas of Brewers Way, Lotts Drove, Holmbush Drive and Arun Valley Way.

Sussex Police are investigating a burglary at a commercial site in Faygate. Picture by National World

You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240138072.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.