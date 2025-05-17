Sussex Police said officers responded to reports that a teenager had been assaulted with a machete on the field in Felpham Way, near to the Southdowns pub, at 8.50pm last night (May 16).

“The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Worthing, sustained a critical injury and was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition,” a spokesperson for the police force said.

"Following a search of the area, two boys from Bognor, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and remain in custody at this time while the investigation continues.

“If you have any information, were a witness, or may have footage to assist our enquiries, we ask you contact police.”

Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 1487 of 16/05.

