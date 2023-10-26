BREAKING
Ferring man, 20, charged with robbery in Worthing

A man has been charged with robbery in Goring, police have confirmed.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Alfie Reedman, 20, of Westergate Close, Ferring, has been charged with robbery, and two counts of attempted robbery, Sussex Police said.

“A man walked into Tesco Express in Goring Way on Saturday, October 21 at about 7.50am, threatened the staff at knifepoint and demanded cash from the till,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“A further two attempted robberies were reported on Sunday, October 22 at The Welcome Store in Half Moon Lane, Salvington and Salvington Food Centre in Salvington Road, Worthing.”

Police added that Reedman has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at a court to be fixed next month on Tuesday, November 21.