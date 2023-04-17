Fifteen people arrested in Eastbourne last week for offences including affray and harassment

On Friday, April 14, officers said: “If you are, or someone you know is, being stalking or harassed there are ways to help deal with this. We have lots of advice on our website, as well as lists of organisations offering support.”
Sussex Police explained that they an be contacted at anytime on any day of the week.
A spokesperson added: “As well as your information and reports playing a huge part in how we plan our local policing, all reports will also help us to bring offenders to justice and safeguard victims and communities from crime.
“Call 101 or report online for all non-urgent reporting and always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is currently taking place.”