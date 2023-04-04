Edit Account-Sign Out
Fifteen-year-old cyclist sustains 'minor injuries' following collision with car in Billingshurst

A 15-year-old cyclist has sustained ‘minor injuries’ after colliding with a car in Billingshurst, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:18 BST

Police said the incident involving a black Citroen C1 Rhythm occurred in Kirdford Road around 7.50am on 25 January.

The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries, Sussex Police added.

Anyone who saw what happened or captured it on dash cam is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 186 of 25/01.

A 15-year-old cyclist has sustained ‘minor injuries’ after colliding with a car in Billingshurst, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon RigbyA 15-year-old cyclist has sustained ‘minor injuries’ after colliding with a car in Billingshurst, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby
