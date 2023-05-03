A fight broke out between two groups of youths at Hastings station in the evening.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers are appealing for information following the incident, which took place at approximately 7.15pm on Monday, April 24.

Police said during the fight, damage was caused to the station windows and vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two arrests have already been made in connection with the incident, police added.

Police

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may have information which could help with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad