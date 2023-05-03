Edit Account-Sign Out
Fight breaks out between youths at Hastings station

A fight broke out between two groups of youths at Hastings station in the evening.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:50 BST

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers are appealing for information following the incident, which took place at approximately 7.15pm on Monday, April 24.

Police said during the fight, damage was caused to the station windows and vehicles.

Two arrests have already been made in connection with the incident, police added.

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may have information which could help with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 quoting ref: 504 of 24/04/23. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”