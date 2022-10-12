Findon Valley Incident: Eight people were arrested after man found with stab wounds

Previous statements from Sussex Police suggested only seven arrested were made, but the latest word from officers suggest eight people were arrested for stabbing one man and assaulting two others. The arrests were made by officers from Sussex, Thames Valley and Warwickshire police forces after the suspects had left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

All eight men have since been released on bail and enquiries are continuing.

Police were called to the incident on the A24 outside Findon at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 8. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with stab wounds and two other men assaulted, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

Eight arrested after stabbing in Findon Valley

Before ambulances arrived, the injured men were helped by passing motorcyclists, who provided first aid care and directed traffic until the emergency services took over.

