Fire crews called to late-night incident at Worthing business

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:05 BST
Crews were called to a late-night fire at a business in Worthing.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13).

The incident happened at the manufacturing site of Bowers & Wilkins – an audio-visual equipment supplier.

"Joint Fire Control sent crews from Worthing and Lancing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and located one fire in the ducting system, which was extinguished using reels and fog nails.

"The building was fully evacuated prior to our arrival and fortunately there were no injuries.”

The fire service aid crews returned to the scene on Tuesday morning to ‘carry out a re-inspection’.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13).

1. Bowers & Wilkins fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13).

2. Bowers & Wilkins fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13).

3. Bowers & Wilkins fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13).

4. Bowers & Wilkins fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice