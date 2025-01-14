West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13).

The incident happened at the manufacturing site of Bowers & Wilkins – an audio-visual equipment supplier.

"Joint Fire Control sent crews from Worthing and Lancing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and located one fire in the ducting system, which was extinguished using reels and fog nails.

"The building was fully evacuated prior to our arrival and fortunately there were no injuries.”

The fire service aid crews returned to the scene on Tuesday morning to ‘carry out a re-inspection’.

1 . Bowers & Wilkins fire West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Bowers & Wilkins fire West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Bowers & Wilkins fire West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire in Dale Road at 10.35pm on Monday (January 13). Photo: Eddie Mitchell