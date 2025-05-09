Fire started deliberately at recreation ground in Bognor Regis

Fire crews were called to a recreation ground in Bognor Regis after a toilet block was set alight.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at West Meads Recreation Ground in Aldwick at 11.10am on Thursday (May 8).

"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Bognor Regis to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found smoke issuing from a block of toilets.

The West Meads Recreation Ground is based at Queensfield East, Aldwick. Photo: Google Street ViewThe West Meads Recreation Ground is based at Queensfield East, Aldwick. Photo: Google Street View
The West Meads Recreation Ground is based at Queensfield East, Aldwick. Photo: Google Street View

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to quickly extinguish the fire.

"Unfortunately the fire was started deliberately and Sussex Police have been informed.

"Thankfully there were no casualties."

Sussex Police has been approached for comment about its investigation.

