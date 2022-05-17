The footage captures the blaze in a bin storage area at the rear of Tosca, in High Street, which happened in the early hours of March 26.

Sussex Police said it hopes the video will help identify those responsible.

A spokesperson said: “Three people are seen to climb onto the roof of the building, before jumping down and entering the bin store and setting fire to it.

“A number of items including motorcycles, fridges and furniture – as well as the building itself – were destroyed, causing approximately £26,000 worth of damage.”

Anyone who recognises either of the suspects in the footage or has any information about the incident is urged to report it online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47220054271.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.